Video captures thieves smashing U-Haul truck through Durham business

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two thieves caught on camera Tuesday caused some serious damage to a Durham small business."That's breathtaking," said Jimmy Davenport, the owner of Davenport Customs. "When you saw the footage and you see someone, it's like watching a movie."This was not a movie but actual footage of two thieves caught on camera ramming a U-Haul truck into Davenport's auto shop at 2824 Hillsborough Road."It didn't look like they knew what they were doing," Davenport said. "If they had been in the store before, they must have forgot where everything was at."In the video, two people can be seen stumbling over each other looking for a particular item to steal."They stole a set of Forgiatos custom painted, and they're custom wheels so it's not a set of wheels you see all the time," Davenport said. "Those wheels are easily $8,000 and more.Then the alarms went off."We believe the alarm pretty much ran them off," Davenport said.On Wednesday, a large piece of plywood was in place of what once was the front door of the business."It's the worst time, that's all I can tell you, with the chip shortages; we do auto wheels and tires, so with everything going on it's not a great time for it," Davenport said.But Davenport was up and running the same day"I couldn't dwell on that as a small-business owner," he said. "I didn't have enough time to sit back and just mope about it. You know, we had to just get going."Davenport said there should be a new banner up with the company name on it soon so everyone knows they are open.He's still working with police as they continue investigating.If you know anything you're asked to call Durham Police.