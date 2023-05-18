Uber to allow teenagers under 18 to ride alone with new app features: Officials

Parents and caregivers will be able to contact the driver directly during the trip, officials say.

Uber officials announced the app has decided to roll out new features which would make it easier for teens to access the ride-sharing service.

For the first time, Uber will allow teenagers under 18 years old to ride alone.

Families can also create a profile that links multiple Uber accounts so that they can receive real-time location updates.

Uber also plans to team up with Nuna, a car seat company, that can provide safe rides for younger children.