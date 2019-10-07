shooting

Uber driver shot on top of head while dropping off passenger in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An Uber driver was injured after shots were fired at her SUV in Raleigh on Monday morning.

Raleigh Police Department said a woman was driving for Uber on Hill Street near New Bern Avenue when bullets hit her SUV around 2 a.m. The woman was shot "on the top of the head" while dropping off a passenger, according to police.

ABC11 crews captured footage of the woman walking away without life-threatening injuries. Several shots appeared to hit the vehicle before she pulled over on East Street for help.



At least five bullet holes were seen on the outside of the vehicle. A rear window was also shot out.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating.
