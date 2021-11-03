Durham police trying to ID man accused of stealing $90,000 worth of products from area Ulta stores

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing tens of thousands worth of products from various Ulta stores over the last several months.

Police say the man has been stealing fragrance products from stores in the area for the last eight months.

He's accused of stealing $90,000 worth of products.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Smith at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29366 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
