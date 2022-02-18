Business

State agency rejects permit for second rock quarry at Raleigh's Umstead State Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Department of Environmental Quality granted a big victory Thursday for people who are against a second rock quarry near Umstead State Park in Raleigh.

The DEQ denied the application for that quarry.

The company Wake Stone wanted to develop and operate a quarry on the Odd Fellows Tract next to the existing Triangle Rock Quarry.

That piece of land is just south of Umstead.

DEQ rejected the permit application saying the proposed quarry would have a negative effect on the park because of noise and traffic.

Wake Stone has the option to appeal the decision.

