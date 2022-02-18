RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Department of Environmental Quality granted a big victory Thursday for people who are against a second rock quarry near Umstead State Park in Raleigh.
The DEQ denied the application for that quarry.
The company Wake Stone wanted to develop and operate a quarry on the Odd Fellows Tract next to the existing Triangle Rock Quarry.
That piece of land is just south of Umstead.
DEQ rejected the permit application saying the proposed quarry would have a negative effect on the park because of noise and traffic.
Wake Stone has the option to appeal the decision.
RELATED STORIES
Why the future of Umstead State Park could hinge on one word
Hundreds gather at Umstead State Park to rally against expanded rock quarry
Airport Authority Board of Directors approves $24M lease to Wake County mining company
Wake County judge rules in favor with RDU in controversial quarry case
State agency rejects permit for second rock quarry at Raleigh's Umstead State Park
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News