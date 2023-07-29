UNC Chapel Hill Bans Race-Based Admission Programs

In a three-page resolution, UNC's Board of Trustees approved measures that prohibit the university from using race in its admissions decisions following the Supreme Court's ruling last month.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Justin Coleman loved his time as a student and athlete at UNC-Chapel Hill. He graduated in 2016.

"It was just a great environment. It was a dream come true being able to be there," said Coleman.

The UNC Alum said he had friends from different communities and was exposed to different cultures.

"It's such an inclusive place and, and it was kind of a melting pot because you had people coming from all over the country," he said.

But there's concern the diverse student body he experienced not too long ago may not be the same for the next generation of Tarheels.

After millions of dollars and years of fighting to keep UNC's race-conscious admission programs, it all comes to an end. Coleman said it's disheartening.

"I definitely think Affirmative Action, takes steps in the right direction, as far as making sure that, kids that may not have the same advantages have a chance to be able to go to the schools," said Coleman.

In a three-page resolution, UNC's Board of Trustees approved measures that prohibit the university from using race in its admissions decisions following the Supreme Court's ruling last month that UNC's admissions program violated the 14th Amendment.

Board Chairman David Boliek said the resolution confirms the university's commitment to comply with the law.

"It certainly represents the commitment by our board, to not unlawfully discriminate against anybody to allow everybody to learn," said Boliek.

Applicants can still use personal statements to show how they overcame adversity but race-based preferences are not allowed.

"What we're hoping happens is, is that the admissions team looks at what I believe will be honest and honest answers from students," said Boliek. "The essays are designed to show the admissions team, a couple of things one, a little bit about yourself, but also, how do you write what are your writing skills."

But the resolution comes with pushback.

The only no vote was from Board member Ralph Meekins who said the board is moving too fast and the resolution goes too far.

"I just don't think it's good timing. I think it sends the wrong message. I know our university, the administration, the faculty, and the staff, want to do all that it is legally able to do to create a diverse student body," said Meekins.

At this week's board of trustees meeting Meekins expressed concern about possible legal ramifications behind the resolution.

"One of the problems with this decision is it goes beyond the Supreme Court decision, which still merely deals with admissions, and it goes into hiring and contracting.

We asked Chairman Boileck what the board is doing to make sure UNC's Campus remains diverse.

"I firmly believe that we're going to continue to have a very vibrant and diverse community. But you know, we'll have to see, because this is uncharted waters," said Boliek.