CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's men's basketball team, looking to put a forgettable season behind it, got off to a positive start with an 86-70 win against a pesky Radford squad on Monday night.

It was a tougher-than-expected challenge, with the Tar Heels leading just 46-41 at halftime.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 25 points and 13 rebounds. RJ Davis added 13 points.

