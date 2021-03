Tar Heels freshman center Day'Ron Sharpe declares for NBA draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina freshman big man Day'Ron Sharpe is entering the NBA draft.The 6-foot-11, 265-pound Sharpe, who is ranked No. 33 among ESPN's top 100 draft prospects, announced his decision in a social-media post Wednesday after averaging 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game off the bench."I feel that I'm now ready for the next level," Sharpe said in a statement. "I've made it this far and there's no reason for me to stop now!"He has shown the ability to be a dominant rebounder with a good passing touch and a strong frame, a combination that has him widely viewed as a first-round prospect even as he's a still-developing talent.The UNC basketball program's Twitter account also acknowledged Sharpe's decision, wishing him luck at the next level."I loved coaching him," coach Roy Williams said in a statement. "He has a tremendously high motor. He's naturally one of the greatest rebounders I've ever coached and a young man I truly just enjoyed."Sharpe had a season-high 25 points in a January win against Notre Dame, followed by a season-best 16 rebounds in the next game against Miami.The Greenville native led UNC in scoring five times this season."I think over the next few years if he gets even a little more disciplined, a little more focused, we are going to see an unbelievable player at the professional level," Williams said. "Just like I think he had a chance to be an unbelievable player here for us. I loved coaching him and will cheer for him forever."His decision marks the second departure from North Carolina's deep front line this week. Seven-foot freshman Walker Kessler announced earlier that he plans to transfer.The Tar Heels reached the NCAA tournament but lost last week to Wisconsin in a first-round blowout