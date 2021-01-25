anti-semitism

UNC Campus Y vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols, racial epithets; investigation underway

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC police have issued two arrest warrants after anti-Semitic symbols and racial epithets were found inside a campus building during the weekend.

In a statement Monday, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson said the vandalism happened at the Campus Y sometime between Saturday and Sunday. They said a person unlawfully entered the building and defaced several offices, leaving behind anti-Semitic symbols and a racial epithet on a white board.

The break-in and vandalism were reported to UNC police, who with law enforcement partners, have identified a suspect and issued two arrest warrants.

UNC officials noted the Campus Y's long history as a home for promoting social justice on campus.

"Hateful vandalism is not acceptable anywhere on our campus, but this breach of an established organization that promotes equality and justice is particularly egregious," the school's statement read.



If you have information regarding this incident, please contact UNC Police by calling 911.

UNC Chancellor: Campus must be environment 'free from anti-Semitism'

In 2019, a congressman sought a government investigation after an anti-Semitic song was performed by a Palestinian rapper at a "Conflict over Gaza" conference at the university.

