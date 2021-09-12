CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as No. 24 North Carolina shook off the disappointment of a loss in its opener with a 59-17 win over Georgia State on Saturday night.
Howell played a role in four of the Tar Heels' first six touchdowns. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 352 yards without an interception. He was picked off three times in a 17-10 setback at Virginia Tech a week earlier in the team's opener.
Howell's touchdown runs came on a 22-yard scramble for the game's first points, and on the junior's career-long 62-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter.
Georgia State (0-2) was held to 90 passing yards. Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV was12 for 26 for 68 yards.
Fans excited to return to Kenan Stadium for UNC home opener
North Carolina's lead was 24-10 midway through the third quarter before the Tar Heels (1-1) used a 28-point burst in about 9 minutes.
Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler scored his first TD for North Carolina on a 2-yard run in the third quarter.
Howell's touchdown throws in the first half came on a 57-yard connection with Antoine Green, and a 30-yard play to Emery Simmons. He threw for 5 yards to Josh Downs in the fourth quarter.
Georgia State's scoring drive in the second quarter lasted 17 plays and 7 minutes, covering 75 yards capped by Brown's 4-yard run.
The Tar Heels were more productive than in their opener, but concerns regarding the offensive line surfaced again. They had only 33 first-half rushing yards, in part because of a pair of sacks allowed.
The Tar Heels face what should be a stiffer test on Sept. 18 when they play host to Virginia.
UNC gets back on track with 59-17 win over Georgia St in home opener
TOP STORIES
Show More