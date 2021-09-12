UNC gets back on track with 59-17 win over Georgia St in home opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as No. 24 North Carolina shook off the disappointment of a loss in its opener with a 59-17 win over Georgia State on Saturday night.Howell played a role in four of the Tar Heels' first six touchdowns. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 352 yards without an interception. He was picked off three times in a 17-10 setback at Virginia Tech a week earlier in the team's opener.Howell's touchdown runs came on a 22-yard scramble for the game's first points, and on the junior's career-long 62-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter.Georgia State (0-2) was held to 90 passing yards. Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV was12 for 26 for 68 yards.North Carolina's lead was 24-10 midway through the third quarter before the Tar Heels (1-1) used a 28-point burst in about 9 minutes.Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler scored his first TD for North Carolina on a 2-yard run in the third quarter.Howell's touchdown throws in the first half came on a 57-yard connection with Antoine Green, and a 30-yard play to Emery Simmons. He threw for 5 yards to Josh Downs in the fourth quarter.Georgia State's scoring drive in the second quarter lasted 17 plays and 7 minutes, covering 75 yards capped by Brown's 4-yard run.The Tar Heels were more productive than in their opener, but concerns regarding the offensive line surfaced again. They had only 33 first-half rushing yards, in part because of a pair of sacks allowed.The Tar Heels face what should be a stiffer test on Sept. 18 when they play host to Virginia.