Delayed due to COVID 19, commencement for UNC's Class of 2020 will feature Roy Williams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Class of 2020 at UNC is finally getting its commencement ceremony.

The ceremony will take place in Kenan Memorial Stadium and begin at 1 p.m.

Former UNC head men's basketball coach Roy Williams will serve as keynote speaker. Williams announced his retirement in April 2021.

"Members of the Class of 2020 have had to wait a year and a half to celebrate their graduation together, and we want to make sure their ceremony is extra special. Coach Williams is an inspiration on and off the court, and his love for Carolina is unmatched. I know he will provide sound wisdom and share his passion for Carolina with our graduates," said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz.

