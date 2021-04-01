UNC head coach Roy Williams retires as 3rd winningest coach in Division I history

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Head Men's Basketball Coach Roy Williams is retiring after 33 seasons as a head coach in the NCAA.Williams led the Tar Heels to three national championships. He finishes his career, at age 70, as the third winningest coach in Division 1 history.Williams will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. while standing on Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center. The press conference is closed to the public, but it will be streamed in the video player above.In his final home game as head coach of the Tar Heels, Williams' team beat rival Duke 91-73--cementing his record in the Smith Center at 241 wins and just 40 losses.The North Carolina native was an all conference basketball player in high school. He went to the University of North Carolina and played on the freshman team. There he began studying the game under hall of famer Dean Smith.Smith would go on to be Williams' mentor. Williams was an assistant coach under Smith from 1978-1988. He left to take the head coaching job at the University of Kansas.Williams was wildly successful at Kansas. He won more than 400 games and had a winning percentage above .800. However, in 2003, his alma mater came calling for a second time. Williams had opted to stay in Kansas in 2000 when Bill Guthridge retired, but when UNC showed up again three years later, Williams could not say no.In his second year at UNC (2004-2005), Williams won his first NCAA national championship as a head coach.He would go on to win another 483 games at UNC--making him the only coach in history to win more than 400 games at two different schools. He finishes his career with 903 wins; he got to 900 win in fewer games (1,161) and seasons (33) than any other coach in history.He also would go on win two more NCAA titles (2008-2009 & 2016-2017), get elected into the Naismith Hall of Fame, and have the court in the Dean E. Smith Center named in his honor.From 2003 to 2021, no team had more NCAA Tournament game wins (45), Final Four appearances (5) or National Championships (3) than the Roy Williams led Tar Heels.