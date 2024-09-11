UNC Board of Governors to reveal how each school has revamped their DEI plans

Each school had until September 1 to submit its new policy.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Board of Governors will make public how each school plans to comply with a major overhaul to the DEI policy within the system.

Each school had until September 1 to submit its new policy and what those changes will look like on campus from jobs to academic programs.

While the UNC system's new policy does not explicitly instruct schools to get rid of all the DEI offices at UNC.

The jobs within them are at-risk as UNC leaders work to make necessary changes to comply with a new system policy.

The new guidance by the UNC system came by way of a four-page document highlighting institutional neutrality.

The document says one of the most visible changes to expect on campuses is the elimination of content-specific missions, duties and titles of employing divisions and employee positions.

Meaning DEI offices are at-risk unless significant changes are made, such as changing job titles and responsibilities to comply with the new policy.