UNC Finley Golf Course golf pro playing 99 holes from sunrise to sunset to raise scholarship money

Golf marathon at UNC raising money for Folds of Honor

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The head golf pro at UNC's Finley Golf Course plans to play 99 holes of golf Friday.

Frank Maynard teed off Friday with barely enough light to see his own golf ball, but that didn't stop him from getting a birdie on the first hole.

Maynard's golf marathon is a fundraiser for Folds of Honor--a program that gives scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled military service members.

He hopes to collect $10,000, which would be enough to fund two separate scholarships.

He's planning to play until the sun sets Friday. If you want to support his fundraiser, click here.
