ABC11 TOGETHER

UNC football team joins Florence relief efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC is accepting donations to help the Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Just outside the Dean Smith Center, a football equipment truck became part of an important team operation.


The Tar Heels Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham made the truck available to load and deliver donations.

Former player and New Bern native Kevin Reddick nudged current players to get involved and help out the community where he was a star football player.

Head coach Larry Fedora said they are happy to help.

No matter the size of the donation there is a payoff- the satisfaction of helping someone else and free football tickets.

Three hundred tickets to Saturday's Pittsburgh game were given away in exchange for donations while supplies last.

If you would like to get involved, collections are taking place Thursday, Sept. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abc11 togetherhurricane florencehurricanedisaster reliefNCChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Save the Children keeps shelter kids busy, parents sane
Florence: List of area shelters, emergency operations centers open
Second Harvest Food Bank to take mobile pantry to Harnett County
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
More abc11 together
Top Stories
Florence flooding updates: Trump says 'we're with you all the way'
Prosecutors call Watts autopsy reports 'critical evidence,' ask for block
NC road closures latest: Scores of roads, highways closed in the Sandhills
Save the Children keeps shelter kids busy, parents sane
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
NC pork and poultry farms take tremendous blow from Florence
National Guard ready to assist with Hurricane Relief
Man drowns in trailer near Cape Fear River despite flood warning
Show More
Cape Fear River crests higher than Hurricane Matthew
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Fewer than 200,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
Lumberton begins recovery process following Florence
More News