UNC football team joins Florence relief efforts

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --Just outside the Dean Smith Center, a football equipment truck became part of an important team operation.
The @TarHeelFootball program is using an equipment truck to help gather donations and help our neighbors that are in need. Bonus, folks who donate get free football tickets to Saturday’s game against Pitt (while supplies last). pic.twitter.com/YmJ2n6OMmG— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) September 19, 2018
The Tar Heels Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham made the truck available to load and deliver donations.
Former player and New Bern native Kevin Reddick nudged current players to get involved and help out the community where he was a star football player.
Head coach Larry Fedora said they are happy to help.
No matter the size of the donation there is a payoff- the satisfaction of helping someone else and free football tickets.
Three hundred tickets to Saturday's Pittsburgh game were given away in exchange for donations while supplies last.
If you would like to get involved, collections are taking place Thursday, Sept. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Click here for more information.