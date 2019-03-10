silent sam

UNC grad student Maya Little acquitted of rioting, assaulting govt. official, attorney says

EMBED <>More Videos

UNC grad student Maya Little acquitted of rioting, assaulting govt. official, attorney says

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. -- Maya Little, the UNC grad student charged for defacing Silent Sam with her blood, was acquitted of rioting and assaulting a government official on Friday, her attorney said.

Little, a UNC doctoral candidate, appeared in Orange County court on Friday with charges of assaulting an official and rioting.

Little's lawyer told ABC11 that she was acquitted.

An Orange County judge previously found Little guilty of defacing the Silent Sam monument.

UNC Honor Court's case against Little was dismissed.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chapel hillvandalismsilent sam
SILENT SAM
New UNC leadership says Silent Sam 'should not be anywhere on campus'
UNC System announces interim chancellor to replace Carol Folt
Silent Sam protestor reacts to After-Action report
UNC leadership blasted for handling of Silent Sam August protest
TOP STORIES
No. 3 North Carolina tops No. 4 Duke 79-70
Durham police investigating after person shot in Costco parking lot
UNC grad student Maya Little acquitted of rioting, assaulting govt. official, attorney says
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Cumberland County
Bucket list wish granted for UNC basketball fan battling cancer
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Man accused of having 16 pounds of marijuana won't be prosecuted
Show More
Harley-Davidson announces line of bikes for kids
2 surrender after standoff outside Durham home
Sources: Gottfried directly linked to payments
Zion Williamson out for UNC/Duke game in Chapel Hill
Man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video
More TOP STORIES News