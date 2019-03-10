ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. -- Maya Little, the UNC grad student charged for defacing Silent Sam with her blood, was acquitted of rioting and assaulting a government official on Friday, her attorney said.
Little, a UNC doctoral candidate, appeared in Orange County court on Friday with charges of assaulting an official and rioting.
Little's lawyer told ABC11 that she was acquitted.
An Orange County judge previously found Little guilty of defacing the Silent Sam monument.
UNC Honor Court's case against Little was dismissed.
UNC grad student Maya Little acquitted of rioting, assaulting govt. official, attorney says
SILENT SAM
TOP STORIES
Show More