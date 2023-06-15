The policy change comes as the number of Covid-19 cases and transmission rates continue to decline.

UNC health easing some mask restrictions at hospitals across the Triangle

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Health is easing most of its masking restrictions at its Triangle hospitals and clinics beginning next week.

On Monday, June 19, masks will be optional for employees, patients, and visitors. Masks will still be required for patients with symptoms of respiratory illnesses and in high-risk areas such as ICUs and transplant units.

The hospital says patients who choose to wear a mask can request their provider to wear a mask.

The policy change comes as the number of Covid-19 cases and transmission rates continue to decline.