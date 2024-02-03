UNC women's basketball player accuses NC State player of saying racial slur

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State's athletic department is investigating after an NC State woman's basketball player was accused of saying a racial slur during Thursday night's game against UNC.

Both teams released statements addressing the allegations.

"We have spoken with officials at NC State many times since last night's game, as well as student-athletes and staff from our women's basketball program. We appreciate NC State's diligence in looking into the matter. There is no room for hateful speech in sports. We support all of our student-athletes and their right to compete in a safe environment, no matter where they play," UNC Athletics said.

"As soon as we were made aware of an allegation following the women's basketball game Thursday evening, NC State Athletics began looking into the matter and will continue to do so. NC State is committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive environment for all, on our campus and in the world around us.," said NC State's Athletics Director Matti Smith.

No more information has been released.

This is a breaking story.