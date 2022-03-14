NC auditor finds $438M in first unemployment payments not issued in a timely manner during COVID

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An audit of the NC unemployment benefits claims process found that hundreds of millions of dollars in first payments were not paid in a timely manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the audit report, $438 million in first payments did not go out according to federal timeliness guidelines between January 2020 and March 2021.
The report found that the Division of Employment Security, which manages the payments, did not have a claims process that was designed to make timely payments, management did not monitor whether payments were going out on time and DES was not prepared for the economic downturn associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the report, North Carolina's unemployment rate rose from 3.6% in February 2020 to 13.5% by April 2020 due to the governor's stay-at-home order and the rapid federal expansion of unemployment benefits.
Through March 2021, DES said it had paid about $11.6 billion in unemployment benefits to 1.5 million claimants since January 2020.
However, the audit found that through March 2021, only about 60% of first payments were issued within the federal standard for timeliness--14 days following the claim. Typically, claimants would have to wait an additional week, but due to the pandemic, a waiting week was waived until September 2021.
According to federal laws, at least 87% of first benefit payments must be sent to claimants within 14 days after the waiting week. In fact, DES has failed to meet this federal requirement for the last 10 years, nine of which were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report found that most payments took more than 30 days, with the majority coming between 30 and 60 days, but some taking more than a year to arrive.
The auditor recommended DES reviews its claims process, create policies to monitor all the steps of the payment process and monitor outside contractors for job performance.
