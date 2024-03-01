United Airlines flight to Newark diverted due to unruly passengers, FAA says

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A United Airlines flight from London to Newark, New Jersey diverted to Bangor, Maine on Friday after the crew reported disturbance from two passengers, according to the FAA.

Two intoxicated passengers deemed a Level 2 threat -- which means life-threatening behavior -- forced the diversion.

The plane landed safely at Bangor International Airport around 10 a.m. There were 150 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

The Boeing 767 departed from Heathrow Airport in London and was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport.

The flight re-departed for Newark and those passengers will be banned from future United flights while the airline reviews the matter, United Airlines said in a statement.

According to the Bangor police department, CBP and the FBI are handling the investigation.

"The FBI responded to an incident aboard United Airlines Flight #883 that diverted to Bangor, Maine, today, the FBI said in a statement. "An individual was detained and arrested on scene after consulting with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Maine. This incident has no nexus to terrorism. Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided at this time."