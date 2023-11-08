USO gives away free baby furniture to hundreds of military families at Fort Liberty

The United Service Organization hosted the massive baby shower in hopes the furniture and supplies would set military families up for success.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of military families received free cribs and other baby supplies at Fort Liberty on Wednesday. The United Service Organization hosted the massive baby shower in hopes the furniture and supplies would set military families up for success.

USO's Fort Liberty chapter is partnered with Delta Children, a baby and kids furniture company, for the giveaway. Organizers said 200 families are receiving cribs, baby mattresses, sheets, and mattress protectors as well as lots of other gifts for moms and babies.

First-time mom and military spouse Danielle Higgins said this is a major help to her and her baby.

"Proper sleep is very key, especially now that he's bigger and he's growing out of his bassinet, he's rolling now," Higgins said. "So we need that extra height and that length of the crib which will come in handy. That money will definitely go to diapers and formula. Formula is so expensive. Everything is super expensive now with inflation--and baby clothes."

Organizers and moms also said events like Wednesdays are crucial opportunities for moms to socialize and make friends.

"With this type of event, they can meet other moms that are in the community that may also just be brand new here too, as well. But also, they can connect to other military spouses or moms who have been here a long period of time that may have some tips or advice that they can offer," said Rachel Taylor of USO North Carolina.

"I have not really left the house since I gave birth so just getting out and having this social aspect, and just being able to interact with other moms who may be going through the same things I am, is comforting to me," said Mccall Cluff, a military spouse and first-time mom.

Organizers are encouraging any military families who want to learn more about the next giveaway to visit the USO website.