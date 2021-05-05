Mental Wellness Wednesday: Exercise and mental health

UHC Mental Wellness

In honor of May being Mental Wellness Awareness Month, every Wednesday we will be featuring a different discussion with an expert from UnitedHealthcare.
Andrew Clendenin, MSW, shares how exercise affects your health and simple tips to get in more movement.

Andrew Clendenin, MSW

Andrew is UnitedHealthcare's Interim Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Community Liaison. His background and passion center on improving health outcomes in underserved populations. He is accomplished in program design from concept to launch, and in leading teams to achieve success in serving people with chronic medical and behavioral health conditions. He has experience leading various clinical programs, including care management, clinical, quality improvement, pediatrics, maternal health and behavioral health.

Andrew holds a B.A. in sociology and an MSW from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is married to his college sweetheart, Cyndy, and is a proud father of five.

UnitedHealthcare's mission is to "help people live healthier lives".
