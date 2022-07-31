Together We Stand encourages community conversations with Unity 5K

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than just a 5K and good beer...

"So the goal for this event is for everybody to meet other people in their community," said Tyrone Irby, Together We Stand founder.

In 2020, Irby founded Together We Stand-inspired by the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was killed by three White men in Georgia while out jogging. The men were found guilty of federal hate crimes, which is why Irby hopes the event will spark real conversations.

"The message is everybody is human. And we want everyone to just get along...meet each other, engage with each other, conversate," Irby said.

Ponysaurus Brewing in Durham hosted the event and stepped up as one of the four locations statewide to host a Unity 5K. And this event brought out nearly 170 walkers and runners.

"It made me feel great. Glad to be a part of something like this and whatever we can do to help out and change the way we think about community in Durham is great," said Scott Anderson of Ponysaurus Brewing.

Since February 2021, Together We Stand has raised more than $28,000 for eight nonprofit organizations throughout the state including groups such as Equality NC who will receive a portion of registration fees.

"One of the goals of this event is for people to meet people. So I think if that's accomplished, that's a wonderful thing," said Eliazar Posada of Equality NC.