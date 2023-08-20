The well had been under renovation for most of the summer to incorporate accessibility improvements.

University of North Carolina's Old Well reopens in time for first day of classes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The "Old Well" officially reopened to the public on the University of North Carolina campus Sunday.

According to UNC, the well had been under renovation for most of the summer to incorporate accessibility improvements, including the installation of a granite slope that connects the surrounding brick pavers with the upper platform.

"The Old Well is one of the most photographed icons in our state. It brings our community together every day, and especially tomorrow when we celebrate FDOC and our tradition of the first sip," Chancellor Guskiewicz said at the ceremony.

The original well was built in 1795. It was replaced by the current fountain in 1954.

As a tradition, students line up to take a sip from the old well on the first day of classes for good luck and good grades.

Classes begin on Monday.

