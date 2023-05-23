Renovations are in store for the iconic Old Well on the University of North Carolina campus.

UNC's Old Well to close for more than 2 months for renovations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Renovations are in store for the iconic Old Well on the University of North Carolina campus.

Construction will begin on May 30 and last through August 11. Crews will put up a fence around the area and pedestrians will be barred from entering until the project is complete.

The renovations will include a sloped walk that will make the Old Well accessible to more people. The fountain will also be lowered off its plinth and installed directly on the granite platform.

The original well was built in 1795. It was replaced by the current fountain in 1954.

