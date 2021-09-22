'This is beyond crazy': Shaw unvaccinated student says he was kicked out of even online classes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fallout from vaccine mandates and is leaving some people frustrated, including a Raleigh college student.Shaw University student Roosevelt Conyers, who is not vaccinated, said he tried to log onto online classes Wednesday."As of today, they've took all of my classes -- face-to-face and online," he said.He was expecting to be dropped from in-person learning at some point but said he thought virtual would still be an option."This is beyond crazy. "You're making up mandates that everyone has to be vaccinated in order to be on campus, and if not, you're taking their classes away," Conyers said.Shaw University warned students that they must be vaccinated before enrolling in the fall semester.Saint Augustine's University and Duke University have similar policies.Businesses and healthcare systems are adhering to their respective mandates, and it's leading some workers to leave the job.UNC Health said about 70 people have resigned and 35 candidates have declined positions because of the requirement."We believe that requiring vaccines is in the best interest of public health and is essential for the safety of our patients, teammates and communities," UNC Health said in a statement. "This vaccine requirement is designed to provide a critical layer of protection for everyone."Duke Health said fewer than 200 workers across three hospitals are facing administrative action because of non-compliance. That comes out to less than 1% of the workforce.