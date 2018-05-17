Update: 2 men arrested after man was shot, killed in Durham

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3487355" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of the April 4th crime scene on Moreland Avenue in Durham

Durham Police have made two arrests in connection with a homicide on Moreland Avenue on April 4.Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Taquon Davon Washington, 24, of Durham, and Rashawn Ramon Harwell, 23, of Durham.Last month, officers found a man -- later identified as 34-year-old Jerome Bryant Jackson -- lying dead in the middle of the street with an apparent gunshot wound.Washington was charged with murder and felony conspiracy and Harwell was charged with felony conspiracy.Both men were placed in the Durham County Jail without bond.