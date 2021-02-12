'It doesn't make sense': Family, friends of slain Raleigh UPS driver grieve after senseless murder

"Why it happened; how it happened; and to him specifically. It doesn't make sense to me," said Wall's friend and fellow UPS driver Holden Howell.
Howell started on the job at UPS three years ago, he says Wall was the first friend he made at the delivery company. The night after Wall was murdered in cold blood while making a delivery on South East Street, Howell is still filled with shock and so many questions.
"It's so surreal. When you hear it you say, that can't be real, it can't be real. And when it was confirmed that it was Dylan, it's nothing short of a tragedy," Howell said. "The whole company is in shock, everybody. It's had such an effect."
Thirty-year-old Stephen Bynem is charged with Wall's murder. Bynem's address is listed as 613 South East Street, just two doors down from the house wall where Wall was making his delivery. Raleigh police say Bynem walked outside, fatally shooting Wall. Eyewitnesses heard six to eight shots.
As Bynem faced a judge Thursday morning, the victim's mother was overcome with emotion -- lunging at her son's accused killer.
"I'm his mother," she screamed at Bynem before rushing out of the courtroom in tears.
Howell said, foremost, Wall was a family man. "To a lot of people who don't know Dylan, he was the type of person that helped out his parents, took care of his wife, who was a full-time student, took care of his son. He was the glue that held his family together."
Wall's wife of one year and his five-year-old son Aiden are now grieving and donations are flooding into an online fundraiser for the family organized by Howell as a way to give back to the friend who gave everything to those he loved.
"I'm just trying to see how far I can take this fundraiser. I really want to give that family as much as i possibly can," Howell said.
As this story is published, the GoFundMe for Dylan Wall's family was nearing $30,000. A downtown Raleigh church has offered to host the funeral free of charge.
Bynem remains the Wake County Jail with no bond. He is due back in court on March 4.