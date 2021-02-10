fatal shooting

23-year-old UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh shooting; suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting suspect is in custody after a 23-year-old UPS driver was shot and killed Wednesday in downtown Raleigh.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 600 block of S. East Street near East Lenoir Street.

Raleigh police said Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30, has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Dylan Scott Wall, an employee of UPS.



Surrounding homes were evacuated in response to the incident. Residents have since been able to return.

Neighbors told authorities that they heard six to seven shots in the area.


As of Wednesday evening, UPS has not released a statement at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.

Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
