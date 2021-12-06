Olympics

White House announces US diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

EMBED <>More Videos

White House announces US diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a statement against Chinese human rights abuses in Xinjiang, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday.

Psaki said the administration was sending a "clear message" that the human rights abuses in China mean there cannot be "business as usual."

"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics games given the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," Psaki said in the press briefing Monday.

Psaki added that Team USA has the administration's "full support" but that the administration would not be "contributing to the fanfare of the game."

"US diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC's egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can't do that," Psaki said.

Psaki said that the diplomatic boycott of the games does not mean "that is the end of the concerns we will raise about human rights abuses."

Asked whether the US is trying to get other allies to join the US in the diplomatic boycott, Psaki said the White House has informed its allies of the US decision and "obviously we will leave it to them to make their own decisions."

Psaki also said the White House did not feel it was the "right step" or fair, to penalize US athletes by holding an entire US boycott of the Olympics.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsolympicsinfrastructurewashington politicsjoe bidenpoliticsu.s. & worldchinahuman rightssportscongresstennis
OLYMPICS
NHL not going to Olympics amid COVID disruption
Gold medalist Suni Lee says she was pepper-sprayed in racist attack
Garner honors Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross
Morehead School for the Blind party cheers on Paralympian
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News