US intercepts Russian bombers, fighter jets off the coast of Alaska

The four Russian bombers and two Russian SU-35 fighter jets flew into the Air Defense Identification Zone, which extends nearly 200 miles off the Alaskan coast.
NORAD fighters intercepted Russian bombers+fighters entering Alaskan ADIZ May 20. 2x Tu-95s were intercepted by 2x F-22s; a second group of 2x Tu-95+2x Su-35 was intercepted later by 2 more F-22’s; NORAD E-3 provided overall surveillance. The aircraft remained in int'l airspace pic.twitter.com/VrNuSWFOQm— North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) May 21, 2019
NORAD says once the US fighter jets intercepted the Russian planes they provided surveillance.
It says the Russian bombers and jets remained in international airspace the entire time.