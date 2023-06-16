North Carolina waterfall featured on U.S. Postage Stamp

The stamp is part of a series from the US Postal Service celebrating the variety and beauty of America's waterfalls.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An iconic North Carolina waterfall is getting its own forever stamp.

The stamp is part of a series from the US Postal Service celebrating the variety and beauty of America's waterfalls.

Upper Falls, along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Asheville, is one of 12 waterfalls to be featured. The 60-foot waterfall descends the steep rock face, sending out sprays that support many types of ferns and wildflowers, according to the USPS.

The stamps are now available at USPS locations and online.