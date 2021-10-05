u.s. supreme court

Michigan man in custody in connection with suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court in Washington DC

By EMILY SHAPIRO
MI man in custody in connection with suspicious vehicle near SCOTUS

WASHINGTON -- A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said.

The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said.

Earlier in the morning Melvin had allegedly parked illegally and refused to talk to responding officers, authorities said. Police then brought in crisis negotiation officers, ABC News reported.

There's no information on motive and no weapons have been found, police said.

Everyone is safe, police said.

RELATED: FBI releases new video footage of officers being assaulted at US Capitol

There were no disruptions to operations at the Supreme Court; oral arguments began as planned at 10 a.m.

The Supreme Court building remains closed to the public.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Devin Dwyer contributed to this report.
