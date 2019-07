Utility worker injured in Durham explosion dies at UNC Hospitals

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The utility worker injured during the Durham gas explosion has died, according to UNC Hospitals.The worker, Jay Rambeaut, 51, of Creedmoor, had been at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill since the explosion on April 10.Rambeaut worked as a first responder locator for Dominion Energy. His sister-in-law told ABC11 he was called to the scene of the Durham gas leak to shut off the gas.At 10:07 a.m. on April 10, the gas leak at 115 North Duke Street ignited. The blast shook downtown Durham, killing one man instantly, injuring 25 other people and damaging 15 buildings.Dominion Engergy released the following statement:The businesses housed in buildings that survived the blast have reopened and are now encouraging patrons to return.