Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother detained at Durham Target

Durham police said officers responded Saturday to the Target at 4037 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard for a shoplifter.
Officers determined 17-year-old Levi Norwood was being sought by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office for a homicide.
Police said Norwood was on the run after his mother, 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, were both fatally shot Friday at their home in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.
Levi allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry. The vehicle was located near the Target where Levi was found, but the gun has not yet been recovered.
At a Sunday press conference, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office credited the loss prevention specialist with spotting Norwood.
He gave police a fake name but after some investigation, they were able to determine his identity.
Norwood was detained and Virginia officials were notified of his whereabouts.
He is currently in custody in Durham and will face a judge to determine the next steps and the extradition process.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office at 540-347-3300.