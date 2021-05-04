COVID-19 vaccine

Vax Live: How to watch Global Citizen's COVID-19 vaccine equity concert on ABC

Watch "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" May 8 on ABC or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Roku
VAX LIVE concert reunites the world

LOS ANGELES -- This weekend, ABC is airing "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," a concert special that's part of Global Citizen's campaign to help medical workers in the world's poorest countries quickly receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Here's what to know about the event and how you can watch and stream it.

When, how to watch "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World"



ABC is airing the concert on Saturday, May 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT. Watch it on this ABC station, on this page or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

See who's performing, presenting



The event, hosted by Selena Gomez, includes performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

Prince Harry, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman appear as special guest speakers.

Political figures who will participate include President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

The event also highlights first responders and health care workers' efforts during the pandemic. Gomez called essential and frontline workers "reliable" and "brave."

"Many of us had to stay home, but you all didn't have a choice," Gomez said. "You set an example for all of us, both in how you stayed on the job and that we need to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

What is "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World"?



The event is part of a growing chorus seeking wider, more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Global Citizen said $53.8 million in philanthropic and corporate commitments helped procure nearly 10.3 million doses, exceeding the goal for the Vax Live campaign.

Hugh Evans, founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said he wants to keep the momentum going.

"What were trying to highlight is the obvious: that we should be fighting for equity," he said. "It's something that shouldn't require any arithmetic. It is absolutely bleeding obvious."

The event was pre-taped a week in advance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, outside of Los Angeles. Everyone in the audience was fully vaccinated, and media and production staff needed to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the stadium.

Don't miss "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on ABC on Saturday, May 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
