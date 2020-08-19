Murder suspect, 3 others in custody after 17-year-old girl found dead near Raleigh Bojangles

Wednesday morning, Raleigh police told ABC11 that a 17-year-old was in custody on murder charges. That person's name and picture have not been released at this time because they are a juvenile.
Warrants showed that three other people had been arrested for trying to drive the 17-year-old out of the state to avoid arrest.
Those three, Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rogers, 18, were arrested and charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder.
Baker's body was found shot inside a vehicle in a Raleigh Bojangles' parking lot on Saturday night.
Raleigh Police Department released the 911 call from Saturday night when Baker was found dead.
The call was made around 8 p.m. on August 15 from the Bojangles located on Jones Sausage Road.
"This is crazy man," the caller can be heard saying. "Man, this is not good right here."
LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL:
The caller told the 911 operator that the teen was unresponsive in her car in the restaurant's parking lot.
The car had its door wide open and it was still running.
"She's not breathing. I've tried to shake her," he said. "No response, no nothing."
Bojangles management said it is cooperating with police and has handed over surveillance video.