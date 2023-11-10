What's open and closed on Veterans Day 2023

Here's what you need to know about what's open and closed as businesses honor our nation's veterans over the next two days.

Veterans Day honors active and former U.S. service members. Usually, the federal holiday is celebrated on Nov. 11.

However, since that day falls on a Saturday this year, some will observe the holiday on Friday, Nov. 10.

Here's what will be open and closed on Veterans Day 2023 and the day on which some will observe it.

Are banks open on Veterans Day?

Federal Reserve banks will be open on Friday, but the Board of Governors will not be working.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo banks will operate as normal on Friday and close on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase said its branches will operate from 9am to 5pm on Friday, and close on Saturday in observance of the holiday. TD Bank will be closed on Saturday. Citibank said it is open as normal on Friday and will be closed on Saturday, but told customers to check timings online as its hours vary by location.

As always, customers can utilize ATMs or online banking services.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be trading as normal on Friday.

Why is Veterans Day on November 11? The origins of the holiday can be traced back to World War I, according to AccuWeather.

Is the post office open on Veterans Day?

A customer walks into a FedEx store. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

UPS will be operating as usual on Saturday. On Friday, the day before Veterans Day, FedEx will operate as normal except for modified service for FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy. On Saturday, FedEx will close FedEx Ground, FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx Freight. All other services will be open.

The United States Postal Service said it will treat post offices normally on Friday but close them on Saturday, "with no mail delivery or retail services."

Is the DMV open on Veterans Day?

Most government institutions - think DMVs and local libraries - will treat Friday like a holiday. Make sure to double-check if your local services are open that day.

What stores are open on Veterans Day?

Major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Kroger and other grocery chains will be open both Friday and Saturday. Make sure to check with local stores and retailers for alternate hours.

