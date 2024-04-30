Raleigh middle schoolers head to Texas for world's largest robotics competition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four Raleigh middle school students arrived in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon to compete in the largest robotics competition in the world.

The 8th graders from Carnage Magnet Middle School won the state robotics championship in February which earned them a spot to compete against the best young engineers on the planet.

On Wednesday, Vedhanth, Dhruva, Lashwin and Sathvik will start competing against young robot makers from 50 different countries at the Vex Robotics World Championship at the Dallas Convention Center.

The days-long competition includes a teamwork challenge, a robot skills challenge and a STEM research project.

The boys call their team, 'A Few Bolt Men.'