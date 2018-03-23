Video from scene of hostage situation in France that 'seems to be a terrorist act'

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows police responding to a hostage situation in southern France. The prime minister said it "seems to be a terrorist act." (ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images|La vie à Trèbes via Storyful)

At least two people are dead and a dozen injured after a shooting and hostage situation in France on Friday, police said. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said it "seems to be a terrorist act."

The hostage taker was killed by police, a police union official said.

The scene happened at a supermarket in Trebes, which is located in the southern part of the country. Early footage shows the police responding to the scene and blocking off roads in and around Trebes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hostagefranceu.s. & worldshootingterrorism
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News