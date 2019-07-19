Video shows home under construction collapse in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major mistake was caught on a home security camera Friday morning in Greensboro.

Construction crews were attempting to hoist part of a roof onto the top of a home that was under construction when it came in contact with other parts of the house.

The entire frame came down like dominoes.

It happened in the Griffin Village neighborhood.

Authorities have not said whether there were any injuries.
