VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at California AMC Theatre

EMBED </>More Videos

Disturbing cellphone video shows tiny bugs crawling all over the carpet at the AMC Theatre at the Ontario Mills Mall.

By
ONTARIO, Calif. --
Disturbing cellphone video shows tiny bugs crawling all over the carpet at the AMC Theatres at the Ontario Mills Mall in California.

Corey Virgilio recorded the disgusting footage while he was at auditorium 16 to watch the film, "Bohemian Rhapsody" around 7 p.m. Sunday.

"We're sitting in the movie theater," Virgilio said. "I dropped my keys on the floor. I didn't want to ruin the movie for anybody, so I said, you know what, I'll just get it after the movie."

He said he pulled out his cellphone and got down on his hands and knees to look for his keys beneath the seats.

"As I look with my cellphone light to try to find my keys, I zoom in and I see something moving," Virgilio said. "As I zoom in closer and closer, I find easily seen with my eye, at least 15, 20 bugs."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Virgilio said he immediately notified the movie theater manager and then posted footage of the bugs on Facebook.

He said something needs to be done about these kinds of filthy conditions.

"They need to rip out the carpet," he said. "Are these bugs coming from underneath the carpet? Is this something that's inside the seats? I mean I don't know where these bugs are coming from. I have no idea."

AMC Theatres released the following statement to Eyewitness News:

"A third-party pest-control expert was at the theatre this morning in response to the guest claim and video. The pest-control expert identified the insects as gnats and treated the affected area."

Experts with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health believe the pests in the video are carpet beetles.

Regardless, health officials said they will come to the location to inspect the food serving and preparation areas.

Cost of movie tickets are down
The National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) reports the average movie ticket in the U.S. this year dropped from $9.38 in the second quarter to $8.83 in the third quarter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
insectmovie theaterhealththeatercaught on videoOntarioSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Democrats gain control of House but Republicans keep hold of Senate
No 5th term for Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison
Duke's fantastic freshmen blow out Kentucky
Cumberland Co. man killed while walking home from work, sources say
Dad indicted after 11-month-old daughter's cardiac arrest
Patients of PA dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Tractor-trailer hauling apricots closes I-95 N in Nash County
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man in fight over vape
Show More
NC voters approve 4 constitutional amendments, including Voter ID
Republicans lose veto-proof majority in NC House
Rep. George Holding wins re-election for US House District 2
North Carolina election results
National election results
More News