Lake Lure North Carolina destroyed by Hurricane Helene

Lake Lure is one of the many towns in western North Carolina heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Lake Lure is one of the many towns in western North Carolina heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Lake Lure is one of the many towns in western North Carolina heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Lake Lure is one of the many towns in western North Carolina heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

LAKE LURE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lake Lure is one of the many towns in western North Carolina heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Lake Lure is a small lake town located about 30 miles east of Asheville.

The town is known for its lake that sits in the center, and for the Lake Lure Inn, a historic inn where the cast and crew of the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing" stayed during filming.

Shortly after Helene devastated the region, there were fears that the dam located on the lake would burst. Fortunately, experts were able to inspect the dam and continue releasing water through it. Now, the dam is not expected to fail.

People who live and work in the area were in disbelief at all the destruction.

"It's almost like we've had a (Hurricane) Katrina-type incident in a place that's got a lot less infrastructure," Paul Brock said. "And a lot more, the topography is a whole lot more challenging."

Brock and his wife live just outside of Lake Lure. They operate a restaurant, Lured Market & Grill, in Lake Lure.