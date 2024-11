Madame B's Bakery: Shop Local Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When you eat something sweet you want it to hit the taste buds and leave a lasting impression.

Madame B's Bakery may be the place to go. Owner Shane Bryant says there is 'heavenly goodness' in every bite of her desserts.

Bryant says she's been cooking since she was a young girl learning by doing in the kitchen with her mother and grandmother.

Madame B's Bakery is on Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh. The bakery has partnered with Beyou Caffe at RDU and Duke University.