Fayetteville gearing up for the NYE Night Circus crowd

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Prepare to ring in the New Year with a bang in Fayetteville. The City is once again inviting the public to Festival Park Downtown on New Year's Eve for its annual 'Night Circus: A District's New Year's Eve Spectacular.'
It's a family-friendly event and they hope for a large crowd to welcome 2025 in a big, fun-filled way.
In addition to legendary bands: Digable Planets and Arrested Development, the event will feature a variety of circus-like attractions including stilt walkers, fire dancers, roving magicians, and more.
ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.