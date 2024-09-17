Bachata dance classes surge in popularity

A dance Instructor says that instead of salsa, more people want to learn this dance that originated from the Dominican Republic.

A dance Instructor says that instead of salsa, more people want to learn this dance that originated from the Dominican Republic.

A dance Instructor says that instead of salsa, more people want to learn this dance that originated from the Dominican Republic.

A dance Instructor says that instead of salsa, more people want to learn this dance that originated from the Dominican Republic.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Known for its smooth steps and romantic beats, Bachata is becoming the dance of choice for beginners and seasoned dancers.

"There's a very popular phrase that says Bachata is taking over," Dance Instructor Christian Gutierrez shared.

Gutierrez is the founder of Latin Dance Factory in Houston. He said the dance, that originated from the Dominic Republic, is one of the easier Latin dances, "If you have never danced Latin dance before, Bachata would be a good one to start."

Click the video above to see the story.