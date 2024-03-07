Craving Kernels pops with a world of flavors

TOMBALL, Texas -- A popcorn shop is mixing up the classic movie snack. Craving Kernels houses more than 80 handmade flavors.
"We really got a flavor for just about every palate," Co-owner Randy Harmon said.
This year, they created a special mix for the Oscars, which features sparkling wine and black berry flavors.
The store also sparks nostalgia with old-school candy plus homemade fudge and ice cream.
"We want people to come in here and have fun, to have an experience," Co-owner Tracey Harmon said.
