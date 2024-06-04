Culinary icon Dominque Crenn continues to shine

SAN FRANCISCO -- Meet Dominque Crenn, she's the only female chef in the United States to attain three Michelin stars, for her restaurant, Atelier Crenn.

The San Francisco-based spot expresses Crenn's French heritage through healthy, sustainable dishes in a vibrant environment.

"I want people to feel special here and I want them to forget about the day or to forget about how many hours they've been on the internet and looking at all those things that's happening," shared Crenn. "Just come here and relax."

Crenn was born in France and adopted at 18 months by a French couple from Versailles.

"I never went to cooking school, studying international business and economy...and felt beat," recalled Crenn. "I'm an artist...I like to tell a story, and I felt a bit deflated with kind of the French bureaucracy, and I told my dad like I can't stay as constant in France, I need to go somewhere else to be able to breathe and to learn and to be curious."

She soon moved to San Francisco and introduced herself to celebrity chef Jeremiah Tower in a chance encounter. He trained Crenn, who then went on to work for various top restaurants.

"Don't sell yourself out, be yourself. Keep doing the things that you want to do. And so surround yourself also, with people that can inspire you and can guide you in the right way," Crenn said.

Dominique Crenn keeps inspiring others to follow their dreams through her many successes. She recently made 2024 TIME100 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

In addition, Dominique took her talents to the big screen and was part of the creative team on "The Menu."

She also overcame cancer and found true love along the way with actress Maria Bello.

"I remember my dad, when I was nine years old was a very well-known politician...and he's like, success is not what you have success is when you have a platform, make sure that you use that platform to give it to people that don't have a voice," remembered Crenn. "And that's and that's what I do. That's what I'm doing."

