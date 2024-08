Here's the sweet scoop on Sundaes Best

Sundaes Best started as a way to give people in New York's Koreatown a new dessert option.

Sundaes Best started as a way to give people in New York's Koreatown a new dessert option.

Sundaes Best started as a way to give people in New York's Koreatown a new dessert option.

Sundaes Best started as a way to give people in New York's Koreatown a new dessert option.

KOREATOWN, Manhattan -- Sundaes Best started as a way to give people in Koreatown a new dessert option.

Now, the dessert shop has a line out the door, with customers piling in to try their special flavors.