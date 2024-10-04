General Hospital Spotlight: Kate Mansi

Kate Mansi has portrayed the character of Kristina Corinthos-Davis since May of 2023.

Kate Mansi has portrayed the character of Kristina Corinthos-Davis on General Hospital (GH) since May of 2023.

Mansi is a well-known advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community which was one of the things that attracted her to this role, as Kristina who is bisexual.

She has already won one Daytime Emmy with a different Soap. However, with her role and storylines on GH, her fans feel she could be receiving an Emmy next year!

Kate and many other stars from GH will be appearing at the 2024 General Hospital Fan Celebration being held at Graceland Oct 25-27.

